New Update: Brand new world appearance

Hello everyone. Oleg from Luden.io is here. Right good ol' days, right? Since almost all team members are on summer vacation I will handle this update if you don't mind.

Last few weeks we were busy updating the terrain's appearance. After 2 years of solid color-filled snow, desert and forest we welcome you to the new world, full hand drew details. Also, we tested the new look on how comfortable it is to play long sessions (some of you spent 100+ hours in the game so we care). After that test, we reworked it one more time and are now ready to share it with you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150090/Learning_Factory/

Version 0.11.80:

Brand new world appearance

Beautifully reworked loading screens

Three shiny menu themes (you can unlock it with promo code CALL, KNOWLEDGE, SUMMER)

Second portion of a huge sound design update by our long-time friend Vladislav Isaev (I am a big fan of his Unyt album).

As always tons of bug fixes and optimizations (I literally have no idea how Ivan makes it even faster with each update)

Twitch integration is now even easier to get started (tell your favorite streamer about that, Twitch chat can influence the game while the streamer is playing)

Art Pack now contains more wallpapers and early days sketches

