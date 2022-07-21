Community Patch #2 - Multiplayer Tweaks, Visual Fixes and More!

Hey everyone!

We're happy to announce that we have a new patch live!💀🦵 We hope you've been enjoying Skeleton Crew so far! We're overjoyed to see all of the positive feedback the game has been receiving and want you to know that we appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts!

Thanks to the helpful feedback from our Steam discussions and Discord, we've made some tweaks based off of the issues and suggestions you guys raised!

Cinder Cone & Modern Wolf

Patch notes:

MULTIPLAYER

Player Characters play fall animations correctly when networked

Carried items no longer flip upside down when carrying character changes facing direction

Selected inventory item no longer constantly rehighlights

Destroyable enemy spawners and traps now have their health synchronised over network

Shop items and their positions are correctly synced over the network

Fixed Networked AI Character glitches

Improve connectivity between continental regions

MISC

Improved performance with optimised settings for various animated characters and objects

Fixed YEET highlight shader on characters

Mouse Aim Sensitivity setting added

Improved behaviour for kicked characters bouncing off of ceilings

See you out there kicking butt!

The build number for this patch is 1.0.10

