Intravenous update for 21 July 2022

Game patch 1.3.37.6

Intravenous update for 21 July 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch adds the ability to disable controller input entirely, if you do not wish to disconnect it from your PC in case of controller drift.
I intended to release this update days ago, as it was ready back then, but was sidetracked with things in real life, and completely forgot to do so.

Version 1.3.37.6:

  • added a controller input on/off checkbox

