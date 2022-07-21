Game patch 1.3.37.6

Hey folks!

This patch adds the ability to disable controller input entirely, if you do not wish to disconnect it from your PC in case of controller drift.

I intended to release this update days ago, as it was ready back then, but was sidetracked with things in real life, and completely forgot to do so.

Version 1.3.37.6:

added a controller input on/off checkbox

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!