July 22 Server Update Announcement

Dear Traveler:

To provide a better gaming experience for our travelers, we'll be undergoing an update. So, please restart the game to get the latest version and ensure game stability. Thank you for your patience and support!

We'll undergo the update on 22/07/2022 at 05:00 (UTC+0).

Limited Time Event Gifts

From July 22 to August 3, travelers can earn points from the three events below, then head to the Athena statue in any of the three major faction main cities and exchange them for Ancient Greece themed Home decor, Maturity Pills, equipment, and other rewards! Each event refreshes at 05:00 daily. Each traveler can earn up to 1,000 points per day!

Event 1 — Chimera Challenge: The Chimera Match event will be available for a limited time! During the event, tap Encounter to participate in the Chimera Match event. Two match difficulties are available: Grand and Noble. Obtain 400 points a day by completing both challenge difficulty levels. You'll also be able to claim a reward!

Tip: 400 points can be earned from completing either the Grand or Noble challenge. Both share a cooldown. Other rewards differ.

Event 2 — Trials of Athena: During the event, head to any Main City and find the statue of Athena to participate in a quiz! You'll get 40 points for each question you answer correctly. You can answer 5 questions a day for a maximum of 200 points.

Event 3 — Daily Activity Points: During the event, complete Daily Quests and open Activity Chests to obtain point rewards. You can earn a maximum of 400 points per day.

Event 4 — The all-new summer swimsuit packs — Siren and Waverider are now online! 50% off for a limited time only!

Event 5 — The all-new refreshing summer-themed Mirage Soldier! Please check out the gem section of the Shop for a look!

Event 6 — Raptor Stones up for grabs! Oh, what grade of pet eggs will your Raptor produce?

Event 7 — Strength Candies help increase the load you can carry, and Soft Marriage Candies increase the limits of your fullness. New treats to reduce your burdens!

Optimizations:

Attendant Medusa's last skill slot can now be unlocked normally. First Purchase rewards can now be claimed without needing to reach 60 USD. Added a Full Screen button to PC versions. Fixed training-related egg descriptions.

Chimeraland Team