This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Today, we’re addressing two popular requests - to add the in-game batteries (with a lumberpunk twist!) and to make migrations between districts easier to handle. We are also tweaking some of the Update 2 content you already know. You’ll find the patch notes below, right after a little musical treat.

Music for Post-apocalyptic Beavers

If you missed our special segment at the Save & Sound music festival, fret not. Here it is - a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Timberborn’s soundtrack and the world premiere of “The Shores of Beaver Bay”, a lumberpunk sea shanty recorded by Timberborn players and devs.

Spoiler: we like the song so much we’ll add it to the in-game credits (no ETA yet).

Patch notes 2022-07-21 (Experimental)

Gravity batteries

Wouldn’t it be cool to store the excess energy your settlement produces and then release it once the power consumption reaches its peak? Our beavers thought just that and after tinkering with the solutions for a moment, they borrowed came up with the idea for gravity batteries.

New building: Gravity Battery (40 planks, 40 gears, 10 metal blocks; Solid; capacity depends on how high it is above the ground). The battery’s load automatically lifts using energy surplus and then lowers to release its stored energy back to the network.

Migration Panel

We want to make districts easier to use, and the new tab in the Settlement Panel helps a lot in that area.

New tool: Migration Panel . This panel allows you to manipulate population numbers for adult beavers, kits, and golems in all (or some) districts. You can set desired minimums as well as manually change the current numbers, all in one place.

. This panel allows you to manipulate population numbers for adult beavers, kits, and golems in all (or some) districts. You can set desired minimums as well as manually change the current numbers, all in one place. The game will try to keep the desired balance without you having to make manual adjustments.

District Center button for migration now redirects to the Migration Panel.

Building changes

The Water Jet’s role was not very intuitive, so we’re replacing it with a turbocharged version of a Shower. Also, Numbercruncher’s model should now be more appealing.

New building: Double Shower (10 logs, 1 plank; 2 slots; Iron Teeth-exclusive). Not only does this version fit two beavers at once but also its pipe is 6-tiles long.

(10 logs, 1 plank; 2 slots; Iron Teeth-exclusive). Not only does this version fit two beavers at once but also its pipe is 6-tiles long. Water Jet was removed from the game.

Numbercruncher has a new look that’s also more appropriate to its current role.

Power-generating buildings no longer animate based on the power grid’s efficiency (which was the most visually jarring in Power Wheels turning slooowly).

New player experience

Here’s a small batch of tweaks to make the beginnings a little easier.

Increased the number of carrots required in the “Plant some carrots” tutorial step from 70 to 100.

Changed the default Farmhouse action to planting.

Broken Teeth status now starts to trigger after an increased number of cut trees.

Updated several tutorial tips.

Updated the presentation of effects granted by satisfied needs.

Balance

Injuries are fun until they are not.

Medicine now only takes 1 hour to create, requires 1 Dandelion, and the recipe has an output of 2 units.

Increased Healer's storage capacity.

Lowered the chance of receiving an Injury by 50% across all workplaces.

Misc.

Updated the presentation of resource consumption in buildings.

It is now possible to empty a Medical Bed’s storage to free up some Medicine.

Updated the Builders’ Hut description.

Updated Control Tower's description.

Added maximum depth information to Shower descriptions.

Bug fixes