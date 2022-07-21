Server/Client Patch – 7/21/2022 – Claim and Conflict 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9163403 · Last edited 21 July 2022 – 11:06:03 UTC by Wendy

[UI/ Client Changes]

* Overhauled the map to show "Point of Interest" galaxies with Star Sonata logo and changed the coloring of galaxies. This will help reduce clutter and better identify galaxies to go for tasks.

Engine and effect graphics on your own ship or squad members are no longer hidden by being cloaked.

"Take Credits" now uses the same style dialog as "Give Credits" when interacting with bots.

Can now use t/m/b quantity shortcuts in give/take credits dialog after typing the number (still works the same way when used before as well).

Adjusted the 'Add Trade Good' window inputs to allow for seeing larger numbers without having to move cursor. Moved the okay and cancel buttons to the bottom of the window.

Fixed an issue with a lack of a space before owners name in the window when attempting to give or take credits.

Fixed Mining Vulnerability tweak list color to be green for negative and red for positive instead of the opposite.

"Toss Some" now defaults to 1 instead of all.

Fixed display issues related to use of | in base names affecting base logs and bot dock order dialogs

Added ability to right click Market Check via the Storage Locker.

Updated event chat message when entering galaxy to not repeat galaxy twice and have proper punctuation between statements.

Fixed a crash on the steamdeck.

[Item Changes]

* Electrified Defense Matrix charge time decreased to 4.5 minutes.

Removed neurobound from the Calcite augmenter.

Crack House's cost changed from 1 credit to 80 credits. This is because this factory was the most cost effective factory while also being the lowest tech and cheapest to use.

Adjusted all base kits to have a speed of 25 with Hotrod(32), Gonzales(30), Hermes(28) & Gaia(30) having custom speeds (Palace and Command & Control kits exempt).

[Skill Changes]

* Removed +weight from Bot Mastery.

[Next Universe Changes]

* Reduced the duration of the Vervaardiger Processing sun's aura from 35 minutes to 5 minutes. Removed the negative beam vulnerability from the aura, as well.

[Server Changes]

* Players will no longer get sent map data of Warp Navigation levels they don't have (excluding Points of Interest). This will also fix issues with /ap trying to use warp 4 shortcuts when character does not have it.

Beacons in unrevealed galaxies should no longer appear as unexplored beacons in the transwarp list.

AI allies will no longer become hostile by being tractored.

Removed TrueDamage from resists window.

Radiation death no longer bypasses escape pods.

AI killed by Player bases and Permanent Drones will no longer will drop augmenters.

Microwarpers changed to collide with all player and AI bases, wormholes, non-destroyed enemy drones.

[Bug Changes]

* Fixed an exploit that allowed items that prevented transwarp to still be transwarped. Such items on bots now will decay when transwarped.