鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 21 July 2022

The Chapter 2, Section 1 has been added

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time, the story of Chapter 2, Section 1 has been added, including the following:

  1. A new scene

2.3 new characters

  1. Some new plots

The next step will be to fix some missing content and start updating the content of Chapter 2, Section 2.

