Y7S2.2 PATCH NOTES

Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.
- Ubisoft Connect: 1.29 GB
- Steam: 1.6 MB
- Xbox One : 1.06 GB
- Xbox Series X : 1.41 GB
- PS4: 1.86 GB
- PS5: 1.15 GB
GAME HEALTH
REPUTATION PENALTY: REVERSE FRIENDLY FIRE
- Reputation Penalty has been added that activates Reverse Friendly Fire by default for players who injure too many teammates.
- Repeat offenders will receive a set of warnings notifying them of how they are seen by the system, and warn them to modify their play style before receiving a penalty.
- Reputation Penalty lasts multiple matches to address disruptive behavior in-game.
BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
FIXED - Player is slowed and can't sprint if they quickly trigger Melusi's Banshee multiple times or step onto multiple of Lesion's GU mines.
LEVEL DESIGN
FIXED - Multiple LOD issues on various maps.
FIXED - Exploit that causes players to teleport when trying to vault over a ledge at EXT Central Sub-roof on Clubhouse map
OPERATORS
FIXED - R.O.U. Projector VFX persists if the player is downed on the light screen.
FIXED - Grey drone filter stays on screen while looking through a teammate's drone that is caught by Mozzie's Pests.
USER EXPERIENCE
FIXED - Various UI issues.
FIXED - Various Caster Mode and Spectator issues.
FIXED - Various Shop, Customization and Battle Pass issues.
FIXED - Headphone icon is missing when a teammate talks in voice chat.
FIXED - Players can't use text or voice chat in the After Action Report screen.
FIXED - Various issues with Privacy options and Streamer mode.
FIXED - Visual issues during end of round replay and kill cam if a player is eliminated by a Nitro Cell while prone on top of a hatch.
FIXED - Various audio issues in menu.
Changed depots in tu_rotation_02 branch