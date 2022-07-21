Y7S2.2 PATCH NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 9163199 · Last edited 21 July 2022 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.

Ubisoft Connect: 1.29 GB

Steam: 1.6 MB

Xbox One : 1.06 GB

Xbox Series X : 1.41 GB

PS4: 1.86 GB

PS5: 1.15 GB

GAME HEALTH

REPUTATION PENALTY: REVERSE FRIENDLY FIRE

Reputation Penalty has been added that activates Reverse Friendly Fire by default for players who injure too many teammates.

Repeat offenders will receive a set of warnings notifying them of how they are seen by the system, and warn them to modify their play style before receiving a penalty.

Reputation Penalty lasts multiple matches to address disruptive behavior in-game.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED - Player is slowed and can't sprint if they quickly trigger Melusi's Banshee multiple times or step onto multiple of Lesion's GU mines.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED - Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

FIXED - Exploit that causes players to teleport when trying to vault over a ledge at EXT Central Sub-roof on Clubhouse map

OPERATORS

FIXED - R.O.U. Projector VFX persists if the player is downed on the light screen.

FIXED - Grey drone filter stays on screen while looking through a teammate's drone that is caught by Mozzie's Pests.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED - Various UI issues.

FIXED - Various Caster Mode and Spectator issues.

FIXED - Various Shop, Customization and Battle Pass issues.

FIXED - Headphone icon is missing when a teammate talks in voice chat.

FIXED - Players can't use text or voice chat in the After Action Report screen.

FIXED - Various issues with Privacy options and Streamer mode.

FIXED - Visual issues during end of round replay and kill cam if a player is eliminated by a Nitro Cell while prone on top of a hatch.

FIXED - Various audio issues in menu.