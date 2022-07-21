 Skip to content

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 21 July 2022

Y7S2.2 PATCH NOTES

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Below you will find the download sizes for each platform.

  • Ubisoft Connect: 1.29 GB
  • Steam: 1.6 MB
  • Xbox One : 1.06 GB
  • Xbox Series X : 1.41 GB
  • PS4: 1.86 GB
  • PS5: 1.15 GB

GAME HEALTH

REPUTATION PENALTY: REVERSE FRIENDLY FIRE

  • Reputation Penalty has been added that activates Reverse Friendly Fire by default for players who injure too many teammates.
  • Repeat offenders will receive a set of warnings notifying them of how they are seen by the system, and warn them to modify their play style before receiving a penalty.
  • Reputation Penalty lasts multiple matches to address disruptive behavior in-game.  

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED - Player is slowed and can't sprint if they quickly trigger Melusi's Banshee multiple times or step onto multiple of Lesion's GU mines.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED - Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

FIXED - Exploit that causes players to teleport when trying to vault over a ledge at EXT Central Sub-roof on Clubhouse map

OPERATORS

FIXED - R.O.U. Projector VFX persists if the player is downed on the light screen.

FIXED - Grey drone filter stays on screen while looking through a teammate's drone that is caught by Mozzie's Pests.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED - Various UI issues.

FIXED - Various Caster Mode and Spectator issues.

FIXED - Various Shop, Customization and Battle Pass issues.

FIXED - Headphone icon is missing when a teammate talks in voice chat.

FIXED - Players can't use text or voice chat in the After Action Report screen.

FIXED - Various issues with Privacy options and Streamer mode.

FIXED - Visual issues during end of round replay and kill cam if a player is eliminated by a Nitro Cell while prone on top of a hatch.

FIXED - Various audio issues in menu.

