Hotfix patch on July 21

Below you will find a list of what's been addressed in the new hotfix patch. Furthermore, the first step of optimization has been completed, and we have run a small group of testers to experience it. The results look promising, so we may be able to show you how it performs next week, and you'll experience the new loading and frame rate optimization in the August/Sept Major Update.

Fixed an issue with freezing caused by the commission board.

Fixed an issue with players being able to pick up the Intermediate Assembly Station;

(we will recycle the Intermediate Assembly Station from some players' backpacks and send the materials and gols via in-game mail; If you do not have the station now, please create a new one in the workshop's customization mode). Fixed a crash issue caused by incorrect attributes of machines.

Fixed an issue where some attributes of the cooking station were not working

Fixed an issue where players can't take pictures if names contain special characters.

Fixed an issue where the 'Undo' function was reproducing props in workshop customization mode

Fixed an issue where the work status UIs of machines could disappear

Fixed an issue where the 'Gone with the Wind' quest would not trigger.

Fixed some issues with the Korean language

