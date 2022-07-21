This build has not been seen in a public branch.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2017570/Dungeon_Munchies_Original_Soundtrack_Vol3/?beta=0

“Dungeon Munchies Original Soundtrack Vol.3” is the final soundtrack for Dungeon Munchies (Chapter Three).

For the last saga of Dungeon Munchies, rAYE intertwined her diverse music styles with the fast-paced and wondrous narrative. Indian folk music, Drill hiphop, and Minimal music were included but not limited to the plentiful colors of the songs.

This soundtrack contains 20 tracks of game music in 320kbps MP3 format.