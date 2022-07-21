 Skip to content

Dungeon Munchies update for 21 July 2022

Dungeon Munchies Original Soundtrack Vol.3

“Dungeon Munchies Original Soundtrack Vol.3” is the final soundtrack for Dungeon Munchies (Chapter Three).
For the last saga of Dungeon Munchies, rAYE intertwined her diverse music styles with the fast-paced and wondrous narrative. Indian folk music, Drill hiphop, and Minimal music were included but not limited to the plentiful colors of the songs.

This soundtrack contains 20 tracks of game music in 320kbps MP3 format.

Changed depots in privatebeta branch

DungeonMealTmp Content Depot 799641
DungeonMealTmp Depot Mac Depot 799642
Dungeon Munchies Win32 Depot 799643
