SUPER BUILD update for 21 July 2022

Engine update

Apologies for the slow updates lately. We have been working on a major upgrade to the game engine so we can start delivering faster and more consistent updates.

  • Major update to the latest game engine.
  • Fixed issue with cats not displaying in menu.
  • Fixed issue with players not being able to delete tiles.
  • Fixed crashing issues.
  • Other minor bug fixes and improvements.

If you notice any issues or bugs with this new engine, please let us know as soon as possible we can quickly investigate.

