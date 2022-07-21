Engine update

Apologies for the slow updates lately. We have been working on a major upgrade to the game engine so we can start delivering faster and more consistent updates.

Major update to the latest game engine.

Fixed issue with cats not displaying in menu.

Fixed issue with players not being able to delete tiles.

Fixed crashing issues.

Other minor bug fixes and improvements.

If you notice any issues or bugs with this new engine, please let us know as soon as possible we can quickly investigate.