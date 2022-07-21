Roboquest - Hotfix 0.10.1

Hey there!
We just released a quick hotfix for Roboquest.
The hotfix contains a few bugfixes and a localization update.
Localization
• Added Chinese, French, Portuguese-Brazilian and Japanese localization
• There might still be small issues and untranslated texts in these languages (but they should be resolved soon)
• We started to implement new languages to the game but they're far from complete (Persian and Turkish)
• The other languages are still being worked on by the community translators
• We will update the listed languages in the store when all text and localization issues have been solved
General Changelist
• Buddy Bot no longer disappears when dropped elsewhere than the Canyons
• Speculative Fix: Reduced the crash occurrence when getting back to the basecamp in multiplayer
• Speculative Fix: Fixed a crash coming from the the weapon visual effect system
• Speculative Fix: Fixed a crash coming from minimap icons
• Speculative Fix: Fixed an infinite loading screen issue in multiplayer
• The 'Shock Cannon' can no longer roll the 'Fork' affix
• Fixed an issue with projectiles spawning with the wrong texture
• Trying to reduce performance overload coming from the 'Rifle Crossbow' projectiles
Changed files in this update