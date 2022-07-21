 Skip to content

Roboquest update for 21 July 2022

Roboquest - Hotfix 0.10.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

We just released a quick hotfix for Roboquest.

The hotfix contains a few bugfixes and a localization update.

Localization

• Added Chinese, French, Portuguese-Brazilian and Japanese localization
• There might still be small issues and untranslated texts in these languages (but they should be resolved soon)
• We started to implement new languages to the game but they're far from complete (Persian and Turkish)
• The other languages are still being worked on by the community translators
• We will update the listed languages in the store when all text and localization issues have been solved

General Changelist

• Buddy Bot no longer disappears when dropped elsewhere than the Canyons
• Speculative Fix: Reduced the crash occurrence when getting back to the basecamp in multiplayer
• Speculative Fix: Fixed a crash coming from the the weapon visual effect system
• Speculative Fix: Fixed a crash coming from minimap icons
• Speculative Fix: Fixed an infinite loading screen issue in multiplayer
• The 'Shock Cannon' can no longer roll the 'Fork' affix
• Fixed an issue with projectiles spawning with the wrong texture
• Trying to reduce performance overload coming from the 'Rifle Crossbow' projectiles

