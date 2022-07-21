 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cyclist: Tactics update for 21 July 2022

Version 1.2.9 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9162988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

And another one :) more little fixes and polish!
Also, this version includes the second event in the CCPC competition.

The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.9 Hotfix
  • Rider tooltips now display when E/t or A/t values decrease for the next turn
  • Fixed gaining an extra recovery point during minor fitness peaks
  • Added missing race prestige tooltip in career hub
  • Modding - Mods will be automatically enabled if they do not contain core files (.csvs)
  • Modding - Mods will ask for a reload if you enable/move mods that contain core files (.csvs)
  • Modding - Added notification in the main menu when a new workshop mod is added/removed
  • Modding - Cleaned up some tooltips

There might be another update tomorrow and some more details on what we got cooking for the Race Editor in terms of a new feature.

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1237071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link