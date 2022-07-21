Version 1.2.9 Hotfix

And another one :) more little fixes and polish!
Also, this version includes the second event in the CCPC competition.
The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.9 Hotfix
- Rider tooltips now display when E/t or A/t values decrease for the next turn
- Fixed gaining an extra recovery point during minor fitness peaks
- Added missing race prestige tooltip in career hub
- Modding - Mods will be automatically enabled if they do not contain core files (.csvs)
- Modding - Mods will ask for a reload if you enable/move mods that contain core files (.csvs)
- Modding - Added notification in the main menu when a new workshop mod is added/removed
- Modding - Cleaned up some tooltips
There might be another update tomorrow and some more details on what we got cooking for the Race Editor in terms of a new feature.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update