Version 1.2.9 Hotfix

And another one :) more little fixes and polish!

Also, this version includes the second event in the CCPC competition.

The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.9 Hotfix

Rider tooltips now display when E/t or A/t values decrease for the next turn

Fixed gaining an extra recovery point during minor fitness peaks

Added missing race prestige tooltip in career hub

Modding - Mods will be automatically enabled if they do not contain core files (.csvs)

Modding - Mods will ask for a reload if you enable/move mods that contain core files (.csvs)

Modding - Added notification in the main menu when a new workshop mod is added/removed

Modding - Cleaned up some tooltips

There might be another update tomorrow and some more details on what we got cooking for the Race Editor in terms of a new feature.

Cheers!