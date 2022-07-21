Share · View all patches · Build 9162827 · Last edited 21 July 2022 – 09:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Like (almost) every week here comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

This week the weekly update has been brought forward. Do you know why?

Hack and Slime is going to its first international event! The next July 22, 23, and 24 we will be at the Gamepolis in Malaga, Spain with a stand dedicated to Hack and Slime.

We wait for you!

Reminder to those who have controller problems:

Uninstall and install the game. Steam settings have been changed but may not change until re-install.

Go to your Steam library > Hack and Slime > right click: properties > controller > disable Steam input

This will fix all your issues with controller detection when launching the game or connecting a controller at any time.

Changelog

Now the boots modify Corid's movement speed.

The Scroll Parallax effect on Warpmazon graphics from Humble Village has been improved.

A poorly placed box has been eliminated in The Catacombs 2.

The dialogues of walking for the end of his mission have been modified.

The depth of some elements in Humble Village has been corrected.

A new storage point has been established when talking to Fairon Maiden for the first time.

A new storage point has been established when talking with walking for the first time

An error related to the appearance of portals and their button icons has been corrected.

An error has been corrected that created the duplicate portals when Corid invoked them.

An error has been corrected with the sampling of action buttons in the different characters and shops.

An error has been corrected that created indestructible boxes and barrels in the dungeon.

Pending Changes