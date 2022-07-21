Patch 1.5.6.15088

Season 22 Patch
Season 22 features:
- [added] Quest for chests: We’ve placed 22 chests for you to find on Pine Valley and other points of interest in the city! Finding each one and retrieving its contents will award you a buff to one of your attributes.
- [added] Pine Valley rent price is set to 0$.
- [added] Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400 oz.
- [no changes] Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out (visit Blacksmith for the upgrades to apply).
- [removed] Maxed out workers.
- [removed] Treasure Hunt quest.
Fixed issues:
- Exiting the tablet, bank, and paintshop had a chance to softlock the game.
- Ordering multiple drills simultaneously had a chance to softlock the game.
- Driving through any of the sluice boxes with the Front-End Loader would cause physics glitches.
- Moving between DIGtube images in the Spare Parts section would result in a white box appearing in place of the image.
- Other minor and visual bug fixes.
Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.
You're awesome human beings!
Feel free to join us on our Discord server:
https://discordapp.com/invite/goldrush-thegame
https://store.steampowered.com/app/451340/Gold_Rush_The_Game/
Changed files in this update