Patch 1.5.6.15088

Season 22 Patch

Season 22 features:

[added] Quest for chests : We’ve placed 22 chests for you to find on Pine Valley and other points of interest in the city! Finding each one and retrieving its contents will award you a buff to one of your attributes.

Pine Valley rent price is set to 0$.

Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400 oz.

Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out (visit Blacksmith for the upgrades to apply).

Maxed out workers.

Treasure Hunt quest.

Fixed issues:

Exiting the tablet, bank, and paintshop had a chance to softlock the game.

Ordering multiple drills simultaneously had a chance to softlock the game.

Driving through any of the sluice boxes with the Front-End Loader would cause physics glitches.

Moving between DIGtube images in the Spare Parts section would result in a white box appearing in place of the image.

Other minor and visual bug fixes.

Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.

You're awesome human beings!

