Gold Rush: The Game update for 21 July 2022

Patch 1.5.6.15088

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season 22 Patch

Season 22 features:

  • [added] Quest for chests: We’ve placed 22 chests for you to find on Pine Valley and other points of interest in the city! Finding each one and retrieving its contents will award you a buff to one of your attributes.
  • [added] Pine Valley rent price is set to 0$.
  • [added] Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400 oz.
  • [no changes] Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out (visit Blacksmith for the upgrades to apply).
  • [removed] Maxed out workers.
  • [removed] Treasure Hunt quest.

Fixed issues:

  • Exiting the tablet, bank, and paintshop had a chance to softlock the game.
  • Ordering multiple drills simultaneously had a chance to softlock the game.
  • Driving through any of the sluice boxes with the Front-End Loader would cause physics glitches.
  • Moving between DIGtube images in the Spare Parts section would result in a white box appearing in place of the image.
  • Other minor and visual bug fixes.

