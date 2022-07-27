Share · View all patches · Build 9162615 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 06:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Update Note. 2022/07/27

We would like to thank everyone who plays and cares about the Early Access level of Air Wars.

Today, the following changes have been made to 'Air Wars' monthly regular updates.

The main changes were the new UI based on the PC version, and functions such as mission info and radar map addition were applied.

Please deliver all feedback about the game through the Steam community and the Discord channel.

Discord Server:

https://discord.gg/T4768Yd6nr

Key Changes

[PC]

Apply new UI



At the start of the mission, the name of the mission and information about the aircraft being operated are displayed.



A 'DESTROY' message is printed when the enemy is shot down after firing missiles and machine guns.



A 'MISS' message is printed when the enemy is not shot down after the missile launch.

Change UI during game



ⓐTop left - Description of mission objectives, time remaining, next target

ⓑBottom Left - Radar Map/Full Map (M) switching added

ⓒBottom right - Show remaining missile count, machine gun, fuel and throttle levels

*We are planning to update to VR versions later.