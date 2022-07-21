 Skip to content

Friends of little Yus update for 21 July 2022

Version 0.0.5 released!

21 July 2022

In this update we added new maps and a tournament system. Every week a new round will start offering new chances for players to get into the top!

Map

  • Added 2 new maps

Misc

  • Added tournament system
  • Cleared leaderboard

