 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

少女的求生之路 update for 21 July 2022

Completely modify the synthesis system and strengthen the forging system

Share · View all patches · Build 9162342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After listening to the players' opinions, I decided to get up in the middle of the night to study the new synthesis system plug-in, and stayed up until now, which was finally solved.
[the following is the specific update]

  1. Overturn the previous Jiugongge synthesis and use a more convenient and intuitive formula table synthesis (you need to collect the formula first)
  2. Weapon reinforcement is integrated with synthetic system in the form of [synthesis] - [weapon]
  3. Weapon enhancement has three breakthroughs. Each breakthrough will give high attributes and passivity, up to +10
  4. The weapon enhancement value will change according to the characteristics of the weapon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1178131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link