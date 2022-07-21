Completely modify the synthesis system and strengthen the forging system

After listening to the players' opinions, I decided to get up in the middle of the night to study the new synthesis system plug-in, and stayed up until now, which was finally solved.

[the following is the specific update]

Overturn the previous Jiugongge synthesis and use a more convenient and intuitive formula table synthesis (you need to collect the formula first) Weapon reinforcement is integrated with synthetic system in the form of [synthesis] - [weapon] Weapon enhancement has three breakthroughs. Each breakthrough will give high attributes and passivity, up to +10 The weapon enhancement value will change according to the characteristics of the weapon.