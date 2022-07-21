 Skip to content

Thrill Penguin update for 21 July 2022

Reset input commands to default with 'Escape' hotkey !

You can reset input commands to default with 'Escape' hotkey if you're stuck with wrong commands setup, in both title and input menu.
You'll see a caption warning you about this.

