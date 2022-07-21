Big Brain Update 1.1 with major AI & control improvements is live

We are happy to present THE long-awaited Necrosmith update (v1.1, codename Big Brain), bringing changes to the units AI (including enemies too), control over them, blueprint drops and converting body parts to mana! We've added the Brain Printer to the game, a machine that literally gives brains to your units. Now they can, for example, hold their position and maintain a social distance from the crowd of enemies. Available immediately for all players, so no need to purchase or upgrade this machine!

Make sure you have the latest (1.1.0.225) version of the game installed. The list of changes this time is bigger than usual, so we decided to break it into several blocks.

AI and control improvements:

Added a command to hold position – it’s available in your unit window, click on the unit's icon at the bottom of the screen to access. You can also command your units to return to map exploring from there. Units holding their positions will be highlighted with a yellow circle.

Now your units will try to keep their distance from enemies (depends on the type of their attacks – ranged or melee). No more ranged units charging at enemies and shouting "Leeroy Jenkins".

Enemies are also smarter now – you can “piss them off” by making them chase your units until they slash them or realize that they’re not able to catch up.

QoL-improvements:

You can now transform 10 body parts into mana at once using Shift+RMB combination.

Added a tutorial for the “hold position” command – it will be shown to all new players and those who have not yet seen it in the game.

Balance changes:

Improved the drop of the upgraded blueprints.

Increased spell damage on each level.

Changed the movement speed of all enemy units.

Changed the attack range of abilities, mainly for melee.

Now it is much easier to activate the enemy spawners, be careful.

Now the Morning Cocktail relic ability matches its description. Changed the body parts drop.

Now all "bosses" will drop body parts – before that it worked only with 4 initial ones.

Tons of other minor rebalances.

Bug fixes:

Fixed the "The Entire History of You" achievement (saving recipes).

Fixed an issue with unit sprites getting stuck on the pentagram after creating.

Fixed the visual appearance of the mantis ability.

Thank you for your patience! Let us know what you think about this update in the comments and Steam reviews 👉💀👈

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1949190/Necrosmith/