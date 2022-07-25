Patch Note - July 26th

Share · View all patches · Build 9161996 · Last edited 25 July 2022 – 19:06:25 UTC by Wendy

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

◈In-game Updates◈

Changes to Wayfarer Travel requirements. New Codex: Mystical Piece, Spirit and Spectrumite Improvements to item selling system.

[July 26th Patch Note Details]

■ Wayfarer Travel

● Requirements for Wayfarer Travel will be changed.

Cool of 24 hours will be applied for Wayfarer Travel, after participating in Castle Siege.

■ Codex

● New Codex will be added.

New Codex for Mystical Piece will be added.

New Codex for Spirit and Spectrumite will be added.

■ Item

● Improvements to item selling system.

New selling confirmation and filter settings pop-up messages will be displayed to prevent selling items by mistake when using Auto-select.

■ Craft

● Changes to the items obtainable upon "Great Success" displayed in the Craft tab.

The "←" icon between the items obtainable upon Success and Great Success will be removed.

■ Shop

● Special Summon for Epic Spirit ‘Brutal Lionheart Koiga’ will be ended.

● Legendary Spirit Summon for ‘Dark Crown Prince Wooska’ will be extended.

Period: After July 26th Maintenance ~ to August 9th Maintenance

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements