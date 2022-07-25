Patch Note - July 26th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, this is MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.
[Main Updates]
◈In-game Updates◈
- Changes to Wayfarer Travel requirements.
- New Codex: Mystical Piece, Spirit and Spectrumite
- Improvements to item selling system.
[July 26th Patch Note Details]
◈In-game Updates◈
■ Wayfarer Travel
● Requirements for Wayfarer Travel will be changed.
- Cool of 24 hours will be applied for Wayfarer Travel, after participating in Castle Siege.
■ Codex
● New Codex will be added.
- New Codex for Mystical Piece will be added.
- New Codex for Spirit and Spectrumite will be added.
■ Item
● Improvements to item selling system.
- New selling confirmation and filter settings pop-up messages will be displayed to prevent selling items by mistake when using Auto-select.
■ Craft
● Changes to the items obtainable upon "Great Success" displayed in the Craft tab.
- The "←" icon between the items obtainable upon Success and Great Success will be removed.
■ Shop
● Special Summon for Epic Spirit ‘Brutal Lionheart Koiga’ will be ended.
● Legendary Spirit Summon for ‘Dark Crown Prince Wooska’ will be extended.
- Period: After July 26th Maintenance ~ to August 9th Maintenance
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Fix on issue of items registered on Quick Slots being unremovable when completely used up.
- Fix on issue of Bosses not being targeted in Boss Raid under specific conditions.
- Improvements in the Source of items to include Expedition Missions.
