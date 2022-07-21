It's free! 1,205 NP! We're giving you NP!

Starting on July 20th, if you buy 1,205 NP, you'll get another 1,205 NP FOR FREE! (Limit once per account)

The Double NP event lasts for only 3 days thru July 23rd, so don't miss your chance to catch the best deal on NP we've ever had!

Event Period: July 20th 23:00 ~ July 23rd 22:59 (PT)

This event applies only to the 1,205 NP item.

Bonus NP can only be received once per account during the event period.

Bonus NP is sent via in-game mail and once you claim it, it is not eligible for refund.

Refunding the original purchase will also return the bonus NP.