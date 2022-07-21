Update notes - Jul 20 2022 - Sound of Song Festival

According to the United Nations, "a child means every human being below the age of eighteen years..." Whether you are a child below the age of 18, or an adult above the age of 18, you're never too young or old to play The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled... This is the 18th update.

A brief speech:

Sound of Song Festival

The COVID really put a damper on events for the past couple years. Well, worry no more about the spread of the virus, because now, you can watch a concert from the comfort of your own car. Come on down to the desert and see the greatest show in the history of The Pointless Car Chase. As a 5 year tribute, a cover of What I've Done by Linkin Park will be performed starting at 20:00 each night.*

Custom Logos

Have you ever wished you could stick your own picture to the side of a car? Well now you can! With added support for custom logos, you too can add your own logos to your vehicles, and even upload them to the Steam Workshop.**

Auto Backup

Don't you just hate it when you play a game for so long, then your saves just go poof, never to be seen again? Well fret no more. Now, when you exit The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled, your saves will be automatically backed up to a local folder. In the case where something happens to your beloved save, you can now easily restore a previous file.

Update:

Added Sound of Song Festival

Added road to concert

Steam Workshop

Added Steam Workshop support for logos

Added link to user's subscribed Workshop using Steam's interface

Game exit button now disables when uploading Steam Workshop items to prevent accidental closing

Customization

Updated R.E.M. Studios logo in loading screen

Removed duplicate blank logo selection

Added R.E.M. Studios logo to logo selection

Vehicles

Added police siren randomization; Police sirens now change instead of looping

Fixed F1 first person position

Fixed camera colliding with ramp trigger

Fixed first person camera clipping through some vehicles in VR

UI

Added UI visibility toggle (up arrow)

Resized "Spawn Location" panel size

Fixed clock displaying incorrect formatting for each hour; (03:60 -> 04:00 | 23:60 -> 00:00)

World

Replaced water shader; Water looks less meh, and a little more yeh

Added mysterious object to farm

Added billboards

Retextured grasslands riverside with sand

Removed trees from grasslands riverside

Settings

Fixed volume sliders not using saved values in settings menu

Fixed garage radio volume not controlled by music volume slider

System

Added automatic save backups on game exit (saving to archive folder)

Added achievement "Sound of Song Festival"

Fixed game not launching in VR mode from Steam VR

Stopped road designer manager process running in background

Regenerated lightmaps

Adjusted ambient light levels

Removed redundant calls on destroyed vehicles

Removed unused Rigidbodies on parked house & gas station vehicles

Removed unused WheelColliders on parked house & gas station vehicles

Fineprint:

*To disable concert, toggle "Disable concert" in the settings menu when concert is not playing.

Game Performance, Steam Guide

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2812788823

**Custom logos:

Create a folder inside "..\Steam\steamapps\common\The Pointless Car Chase Refueled\Logo", and put an image file inside (.png or .jpg). The new image should then appear in the "Logo" tab of the vehicle selection. 1x1 aspect ratio works best. To upload to Steam Workshop, see below.

Uploading to Workshop, Steam Guide (See section "Logos - Summary"):

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2784667549

Thank you,

R.E.M. Studios, NullReferenceException