Update notes - Jul 20 2022 - Sound of Song Festival

According to the United Nations, "a child means every human being below the age of eighteen years..." Whether you are a child below the age of 18, or an adult above the age of 18, you're never too young or old to play The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled... This is the 18th update.
A brief speech:
Sound of Song Festival
The COVID really put a damper on events for the past couple years. Well, worry no more about the spread of the virus, because now, you can watch a concert from the comfort of your own car. Come on down to the desert and see the greatest show in the history of The Pointless Car Chase. As a 5 year tribute, a cover of What I've Done by Linkin Park will be performed starting at 20:00 each night.*
Custom Logos
Have you ever wished you could stick your own picture to the side of a car? Well now you can! With added support for custom logos, you too can add your own logos to your vehicles, and even upload them to the Steam Workshop.**
Auto Backup
Don't you just hate it when you play a game for so long, then your saves just go poof, never to be seen again? Well fret no more. Now, when you exit The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled, your saves will be automatically backed up to a local folder. In the case where something happens to your beloved save, you can now easily restore a previous file.
Update:
- Added Sound of Song Festival
- Added road to concert
Steam Workshop
- Added Steam Workshop support for logos
- Added link to user's subscribed Workshop using Steam's interface
- Game exit button now disables when uploading Steam Workshop items to prevent accidental closing
Customization
- Updated R.E.M. Studios logo in loading screen
- Removed duplicate blank logo selection
- Added R.E.M. Studios logo to logo selection
Vehicles
- Added police siren randomization; Police sirens now change instead of looping
- Fixed F1 first person position
- Fixed camera colliding with ramp trigger
- Fixed first person camera clipping through some vehicles in VR
UI
- Added UI visibility toggle (up arrow)
- Resized "Spawn Location" panel size
- Fixed clock displaying incorrect formatting for each hour; (03:60 -> 04:00 | 23:60 -> 00:00)
World
- Replaced water shader; Water looks less meh, and a little more yeh
- Added mysterious object to farm
- Added billboards
- Retextured grasslands riverside with sand
- Removed trees from grasslands riverside
Settings
- Fixed volume sliders not using saved values in settings menu
- Fixed garage radio volume not controlled by music volume slider
System
- Added automatic save backups on game exit (saving to archive folder)
- Added achievement "Sound of Song Festival"
- Fixed game not launching in VR mode from Steam VR
- Stopped road designer manager process running in background
- Regenerated lightmaps
- Adjusted ambient light levels
- Removed redundant calls on destroyed vehicles
- Removed unused Rigidbodies on parked house & gas station vehicles
- Removed unused WheelColliders on parked house & gas station vehicles
Fineprint:
*To disable concert, toggle "Disable concert" in the settings menu when concert is not playing.
Game Performance, Steam Guide
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2812788823
**Custom logos:
Create a folder inside "..\Steam\steamapps\common\The Pointless Car Chase Refueled\Logo", and put an image file inside (.png or .jpg). The new image should then appear in the "Logo" tab of the vehicle selection. 1x1 aspect ratio works best. To upload to Steam Workshop, see below.
Uploading to Workshop, Steam Guide (See section "Logos - Summary"):
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2784667549
Thank you,
R.E.M. Studios, NullReferenceException
Changed files in this update