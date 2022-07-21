Edwin Everard, Wielder of the Flame

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As Edwin Everard rose through the ranks of The Order, he never imagined he would come face-to-face with the full force of the Veil's Nightmares. Adept as he was with the blade, he saw himself as a peacekeeper - not one to lead the charge into battle.

Edwin swore an oath, however, and he takes that oath seriously - more so than many others of his rank, and perhaps even more than the Bishop he reports to.

Edwin was blessed with a curious power few seem to possess; the talented Knight can conjure dancing flames that bend to his will, yet do not consume him. A lesser man would have let these embers guide him to power and wealth, but Edwin serves a higher purpose.

He has seen what hides in the shadows. He has seen the Order cast aside its singular purpose in favour of petty politics. He believes they are unprepared for what they must face. Now Edwin believes that, if he does not uphold his oath, humanity is lost.

He may be right.

Coming in v0.8.0

Edwin Ultimate Ability - Flame Shield

Edwin engulfs himself in a flaming shield that blocks damage and harms nearby attackers, exploding when it is destroyed or expires.

Flame Shield ability_

Some eagle eyes also noticed a new ability for Aelis in our behind-the-scenes look into how we find our voice actors.

Aelis Passive Ability - Royal Decree

Aelis survives a fatal blow by sacrificing a Loyal Guard, healing her to a set percentage of her health bar. While not on cooldown, Aelis condemns enemies she hits, causing them to take additional damage from all sources.

sacrificing a Loyal Guard_

condemning enemies_

Stay tuned for more v0.8.0 updates next week!

