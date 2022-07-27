Early Access v0.8.9 update

Add Final Boss, Demon of the Arena.

Add UI credit page.

Add Bonus events.

Add New Event

Update Sohei Bracer, Increase value from 1 to 2.

Update Clarity+, Add Innate, Increase value 1 to 2.

Update Rusty Dagger, Increase damage from 0 to 1.

Update Dagger, Add Power move, Increase damage by 1.

Update Assassin Bracer, Decrease value from 2 to 1.

Update Turtle Charm, Add 2 Hardy, Decrease value from 5 to 3.

Update Crane Charm, Decrease value from 5 to 4.

Update Cheetah Charm, Decrease value from 3 to 2. 減少負面效果 3-> 2

Update Wind Bracer, Change to gain 5 Light-footed at the start of each fight.

Update the needs count for challenge Champion.

Update Zero Zone, Add draw card effect.

Update Empty Mind+, Remove exhaust.

Update Last Stand, Increase effect.

Update Watchful, Increase the value.

Update Deadly Touch, change the range to all arena.

Update Heavy Rain, Increase the value.

Update Analyze +, Remove Innate, Decrease 1 cost.

Update Leverage +, Remove the discard effect.

Update Jump Attack+, Decrease 1 cost.

Update Clarity+, Decrease 1 cost.