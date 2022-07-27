-
Add Final Boss, Demon of the Arena.
Add UI credit page.
Add Bonus events.
Add New Event
Update Sohei Bracer, Increase value from 1 to 2.
Update Clarity+, Add Innate, Increase value 1 to 2.
Update Rusty Dagger, Increase damage from 0 to 1.
Update Dagger, Add Power move, Increase damage by 1.
Update Assassin Bracer, Decrease value from 2 to 1.
Update Turtle Charm, Add 2 Hardy, Decrease value from 5 to 3.
Update Crane Charm, Decrease value from 5 to 4.
Update Cheetah Charm, Decrease value from 3 to 2. 減少負面效果 3-> 2
Update Wind Bracer, Change to gain 5 Light-footed at the start of each fight.
Update the needs count for challenge Champion.
Update Zero Zone, Add draw card effect.
Update Empty Mind+, Remove exhaust.
Update Last Stand, Increase effect.
Update Watchful, Increase the value.
Update Deadly Touch, change the range to all arena.
Update Heavy Rain, Increase the value.
Update Analyze +, Remove Innate, Decrease 1 cost.
Update Leverage +, Remove the discard effect.
Update Jump Attack+, Decrease 1 cost.
Update Clarity+, Decrease 1 cost.
Update Concentration+, Drecease 1 cost.
Alina of the Arena update for 27 July 2022
Early Access v0.8.9 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
