 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alina of the Arena update for 27 July 2022

Early Access v0.8.9 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9161180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Add Final Boss, Demon of the Arena.

  • Add UI credit page.

  • Add Bonus events.

  • Add New Event

  • Update Sohei Bracer, Increase value from 1 to 2.

  • Update Clarity+, Add Innate, Increase value 1 to 2.

  • Update Rusty Dagger, Increase damage from 0 to 1.

  • Update Dagger, Add Power move, Increase damage by 1.

  • Update Assassin Bracer, Decrease value from 2 to 1.

  • Update Turtle Charm, Add 2 Hardy, Decrease value from 5 to 3.

  • Update Crane Charm, Decrease value from 5 to 4.

  • Update Cheetah Charm, Decrease value from 3 to 2. 減少負面效果 3-> 2

  • Update Wind Bracer, Change to gain 5 Light-footed at the start of each fight.

  • Update the needs count for challenge Champion.

  • Update Zero Zone, Add draw card effect.

  • Update Empty Mind+, Remove exhaust.

  • Update Last Stand, Increase effect.

  • Update Watchful, Increase the value.

  • Update Deadly Touch, change the range to all arena.

  • Update Heavy Rain, Increase the value.

  • Update Analyze +, Remove Innate, Decrease 1 cost.

  • Update Leverage +, Remove the discard effect.

  • Update Jump Attack+, Decrease 1 cost.

  • Update Clarity+, Decrease 1 cost.

  • Update Concentration+, Drecease 1 cost.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1668691
  • Loading history…
Depot 1668692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link