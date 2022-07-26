Sapiens is out now!

Hi everyone, majicDave here.

I’m thrilled to launch Sapiens into Steam Early Access. It’s time to lead your tribe!

Early Access Roadmap

This Early Access release is only the beginning. The above shows you some ideas of what’s next in terms of content and features. As I will be taking on board community feedback and suggestions, the roadmap isn’t set in stone and the order may change, but it should give you a good general idea of Sapiens moving forward.

Feedback & Community

I’m excited for you all to play what I’ve been hard at work on and hear your feedback. I really do want to hear your ideas and hear about your triumphs and struggles in Sapiens.

Feel free to post here in the Steam forums, or better yet, drop by the official Discord to join our community, where I regularly post progress updates. I’m just one man making a big game, so I expect the days ahead to be crazy busy, yet I’ll be hard at work to make my way through all your feedback, reports, and suggestions.

Thank you so much for your interest and support. I hope you enjoy my game! If you do, it would mean the world to me if you left a review or comment. More news and updates from me coming soon.

Cheers,

Dave

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1060230/Sapiens/