0720 - V.1.0.8 Update logs (ATK SPEED & Melee Attack Tweaks)

Hi Travellers,

Hope you enjoy your Desert of Salzaar! Today we come with a new update V.1.0.8!

In this patch, in addition to fixing bugs, we also made some tweaks based on the weapon's attack speed and melee attack, which is the most topic the community might pay attention to. For example, in this update we slightly increased the attack speed of some heavy weapons, and the attack effect of wooden wands has been adjusted.

Compared with before, the rhythm of basic attacks when you use these weapons should be not that clunky and smoother than before and hope it can better meet some real-time positioning needs. However, It is recommended that you choose to turn off this function in the "Settings" before try the new changes. The team's looking forward to your feedback, we will make continuous adjustments based on later feedback.

NEW CHANGES

Optimized the memory usage issue when opening the Intel Panel - Slightly increased the basic attack speed of hammers and heavy weapons and knockback range

When in a strave status, once you get food can immediately remove the movement penalty of hunger

The message section in the lower left corner will no longer display the number of resources obtained by the lords, but now will pop up with a weekly income report

Buttons for treasury and lords commands are highlighted

Optimized the attack effect of the wooden wand - The message font color of the patrol of fellow city lords has been changed to White - The minimum ransom when attacked by a hostile lord is 100 Utar - Increased recommendation level for Slaughterhouse POIs -

Slightly increased Lone Wolf's Whisper's attack speed

Fix a bug when using the Shard, the description will block the releated button

Troops assembly time changed from 1-2 days to 0.5-1 day

Troops that required upgrades will not display a red font color when the upgrade requirements are met but the resources are insufficient

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug when using the Shard, the description will block the releated button

Fixed a bug that the minimum size of the battle map of Umbra Cliff could not be spawned normally

Fixed a bug that the Tournament EXPs and rating would not increase when obtained a victory

Fixed a bug that Nemishi's last invasion plot could never be able to siege the city when playing as a Sultan

Fixed a bug where the main storyline The Dakn could repeat the dialogue with Ruha before it was completed

Fixed a bug that BUFF effects such as burning, poisoning, and bleeding could not be stacked sometimes

Fixed a bug that some BOSS attack distance is too short to cause melee attack no damage

Optimized some descriptions of constructions details

Optimized garbled description of Witchcraft

Feedback or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Thank you all!