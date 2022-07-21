Vactics Hotfix Update

Feedback from some players alerted me to a bug where the localisation file was not being loaded properly.

This update pushed to the game client is aimed at addressing this issues for affected players. Please let me know if the issue is not resolved when you download the update.

Thanks to those who alerted me to the problem via the feedback form in-game. Sorry that the fix did not come sooner than today.

Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy

Client Versions

Early Access: #0.200.3767

Demo: #0.200.3767

Changes