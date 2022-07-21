 Skip to content

Vactics update for 21 July 2022

Vactics Hotfix Update

Build 9161050 · Last edited by Wendy

Feedback from some players alerted me to a bug where the localisation file was not being loaded properly.

This update pushed to the game client is aimed at addressing this issues for affected players. Please let me know if the issue is not resolved when you download the update.

Thanks to those who alerted me to the problem via the feedback form in-game. Sorry that the fix did not come sooner than today.

Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy

Client Versions

Early Access: #0.200.3767
Demo: #0.200.3767

Changes

  • Fixed bug in localisation system that was causing text in the game to display incorrectly.

