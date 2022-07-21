 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 21 July 2022

New server configuration aims to support 1k+ concurrent users

Share · View all patches · Build 9161036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

232: Early Access 0.12.69 - July 20, 2022 11:15 AM EST
• Made server updates that should allow for much better performance with 700+ concurrent users. We'll find out, tonight.
• Added a loading bar before loading up the town to provide the user with some feedback.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link