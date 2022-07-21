232: Early Access 0.12.69 - July 20, 2022 11:15 AM EST
• Made server updates that should allow for much better performance with 700+ concurrent users. We'll find out, tonight.
• Added a loading bar before loading up the town to provide the user with some feedback.
Nevergrind Online update for 21 July 2022
New server configuration aims to support 1k+ concurrent users
232: Early Access 0.12.69 - July 20, 2022 11:15 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update