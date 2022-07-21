MELTDOWN Part 2

A new game update is available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam!

This update introduces the second wave of Meltdown 2022 items, with dozens of new customizations available on the in-game store and as free drops. We have some other minor improvements here and there, but new looks are the star of the show.

Selected from the many amazing Steam Workshop submissions made by the Primal Carnage community, you can view all of the newest content on our freshly updated Special Event Trello...

Some of the highlights:

NEW STORE ROTATION

Featured Items

Today's update brings a fresh set of items to the Extinction Store!

There are 8 new dinosaur model mutations newly added this time round, ranging from the athletic Varanus Cerato to the knobbly Narmadensis Acro and hulking Frustrum Rex!

Take to the skies as Prodigis Tupa, which has a set of "feathers" (?!) on either side of its head, or grow some teeth with the oddly beaked Trimicrodon Ptera! All of these and more available now if you scroll down in-store...

Apart from all of the new taunts hitting the in-game store today, there are also three fresh new taunts in this rotation, with a real banger for the Pyro!



Sorry, punk rocker Pyro outfit sold separately.



It can backflip?! Where did it learn to backflip..?!

Big Blazing Bundle 02

Want a great deal? A second bumper pack of dinosaur skins is available in-store today!

Big Blazing Bundle 02 is a pack that contains 8 scorching new looks for $8.99, including vivid skins for Bruisers and Tyrants, such as the bold Furore Carno and smouldering Wildfire Rex.

With so much new stuff, don't forget that all of the items that were added as part of Meltdown Part 1 and Summer Warmup are also still available on the store until the event is over!

NEW FREE ITEMS

Feathered Novaraptor Upgrade

Technically falls under this heading. We have another collaboration with community member and "honorary developer" Mr. Troodon. At long last, a custom model for feathered Novaraptors...

Featuring new 4K base textures and additional sculpted feather structures, this model and its overhauled texture set is now used by default when a feathered Nova skin is selected.

The update to feathered Novaraptors was designed with maximum compatibility in mind. To that end, the custom feathered model can be overridden by equipping a mutation, and there is a new default mutation, "Novaraptor Innatus," if you wish to apply the classic model when using a feathered skin.

Alignment with certain cosmetic attachments such as collars may not be 100% at the moment, so there might be some clipping or incorrect rotation when using attachments with the new feathered Nova model (depends on the item). We'll be doing a pass in a future update on cosmetic alignment in general, to fix some of the annoying offsets on a bunch of different characters.

New Drops

We have a bunch of new free skins and extras dropping as of this update, obtainable simply by playing the game. Among the rarer items are new hats, aqua shackles and even two free mutations...



Above: Macronyx Oviraptor & Gracilus Pachy

In addition to character cosmetics, there are half a dozen new sprays now available and (nearly) all of the in-game sprays are now obtainable for use as player avatars. Spicy Rex seen below on the right also comes in Legendary flavour, with a fiery animated version!

PATCH NOTES

We are currently focusing the majority of our time preparing for the relaunch of Primal on PlayStation, so most changes on the PC side will be fairly minor for now. The change log for today's patch is below:

Version 2.9.1

Added a custom model for feathered Novaraptor skins

Added a new Novaraptor mutation to the default inventory, "Novaraptor Innatus"

Fixed the Royal Acro eyes not glowing when equipping a collar

Various other minor model fixes and compatibility updates

Tweaked / fixed a number of small skin issues

WIP optimizations to water shaders (may result in them appearing more wobbly than usual)

Arriving August:

MELTDOWN PART 3

Meltdown continues with its third and final phase in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for more mega deals and hot new looks headed your way soon...

Stay hydrated and have a great summer!

-The Primal Carnage Team

