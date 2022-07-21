Knights of the Deep - Major New Mechanics!

Before I introduce the new mechanic I need to explain a little about how we figure out the Poise:
Each character has a unique number of poise and each attack received drains a custom portion of it. By reaching zero, any attack received can cause a hitstun, stopping any action you're making, like an attack for example. You can dash backwards or run away for a few seconds to recovery it, or taking an Armor Powerup to add more poise to the pool and reseting to fully restore it whle the PowerUp is active. The Armor PowerUp also increases the rate of poise recovery.
So, now that I know that you know about something you should know, I can explain the update and some major changes to come during the combat.
- Some attack animations now have propriety called "Armor Frames"
But what is Armor Frames? Here's a quick answer:
It's a state that adds a temporary protection layer when a character is doing a powerful attack that requires time to execute. You can see it by the flashing orange color shinning on the crustacean and it requires some amount of attacks to break it. When a crustacean got it's armor frames broken, it receives a Tired State penalty, no matter if you have poise remaining. Poise is ignored and doesn't change if you get hit while in Armor Frame state.
It was created to remove the invulnerabilty that some attacks have in order to execute them. Now players have a chance to stop it by breaking the attacker's Armor Frames. The attacker buffed with Attack Frames still receives the hitpoints damage.
Now the tricky part: Some attacks have active Attack Frames and a value of 1, so you only need one attack received to enter the Tired state after being hit, so be careful!
Attacks that have Armor Frames:
Heavy Moves for Hammer
Heavy Move Right Trigger for Baseball Bat
Some Heavy Moves for Kelp Crab
More to be added and balanced.
- Each attack now have a custom "Armor Frames Damage". It'll vary for each attack, but the default value now is 1.
- If your poise reaches zero, you can't do Heavy Moves for 0.5 seconds (It'll be a different number for some characters). Light Attacks doesn't get affected.
- Fixed a weird collision on MainArena_Map
- You now can't grab characters after getting hit by anything for 0.5 seconds (It'll be a different number for some characters), but you're able to grab items. This was created to stop grab spam while in mid-fight.
- Now in spectator mode you can see the HP Bar and the name of the players above the character.
- Ground Impact now can't affect characters in mid-Air.
- Added the rest of the sound effects and musics to the master volume controller (If you find anything discrepant with it, post on #bug-report)
Changed files in this update