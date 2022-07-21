Knights of the Deep - Major New Mechanics!

Before I introduce the new mechanic I need to explain a little about how we figure out the Poise:

Each character has a unique number of poise and each attack received drains a custom portion of it. By reaching zero, any attack received can cause a hitstun, stopping any action you're making, like an attack for example. You can dash backwards or run away for a few seconds to recovery it, or taking an Armor Powerup to add more poise to the pool and reseting to fully restore it whle the PowerUp is active. The Armor PowerUp also increases the rate of poise recovery.

So, now that I know that you know about something you should know, I can explain the update and some major changes to come during the combat.

Some attack animations now have propriety called "Armor Frames"

But what is Armor Frames? Here's a quick answer:

It's a state that adds a temporary protection layer when a character is doing a powerful attack that requires time to execute. You can see it by the flashing orange color shinning on the crustacean and it requires some amount of attacks to break it. When a crustacean got it's armor frames broken, it receives a Tired State penalty, no matter if you have poise remaining. Poise is ignored and doesn't change if you get hit while in Armor Frame state.

It was created to remove the invulnerabilty that some attacks have in order to execute them. Now players have a chance to stop it by breaking the attacker's Armor Frames. The attacker buffed with Attack Frames still receives the hitpoints damage.

Now the tricky part: Some attacks have active Attack Frames and a value of 1, so you only need one attack received to enter the Tired state after being hit, so be careful!

Attacks that have Armor Frames:

Heavy Moves for Hammer

Heavy Move Right Trigger for Baseball Bat

Some Heavy Moves for Kelp Crab

More to be added and balanced.