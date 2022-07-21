Just pushed a quick update to fix a typo, an annoying audio glitch tied to the Point Defense systems (they kept triggering the firing sound with stuff at the edge of their range), and some clearer directions on how to deal with mine layers (for now just a quick notification pop up at the top).
Ark Defender update for 21 July 2022
Minor Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
