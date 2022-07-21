 Skip to content

Ark Defender update for 21 July 2022

Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9160703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just pushed a quick update to fix a typo, an annoying audio glitch tied to the Point Defense systems (they kept triggering the firing sound with stuff at the edge of their range), and some clearer directions on how to deal with mine layers (for now just a quick notification pop up at the top).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1885081
  • Loading history…
