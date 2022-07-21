 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Peepo Island update for 21 July 2022

1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9160665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big Patch (again)

People kept exploiting the trampoline in the start, so I actually made it way easier to get there so everyone is on an even playing field. :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2069991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link