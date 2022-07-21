Updated "Greased pig" logic. Shadow Quality setting. Minor food update.

v0.5.33

-Updated "Greased Pig" logic to improve movement logic while touching or bumping into objects

-Setup Shadow Quality (low/med/high) in the settings menu so users can have lower quality (cheaper perf instead of just turning them off) and a new higher quality shadow option

-Changed boulders to always drop items in singles instead of larger counts dropping in satchels.

-Fixed boat descriptions to list the correct number of slots available on the boat.

-Fixed BoatYard bench attachment not turning on to allow water pipes to auto snap on to it.

-Gave meats some minor hunger regen in addition to the health regen benefit it provides

-Adjusted enemy boats to take some small amount of damage from hand weapons instead of only taking damage from cannons.

-Updated Fence Gate so it turns off the door collision while the door is animating

-Setup a default description for work benches to better show some of the benches features to users when an item is not selected.

-Improved Treasure map ui.

-Localized slider menu and improved visuals.

-Setup item name translation code and item description translation code

-Setup localization logic for item descriptions

-Setup localization for hud text of Destruction hammer and Repair hammer

-Fixed Boat docks so they will correctly see if a water pump is connected to them