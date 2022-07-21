Updated "Greased pig" logic. Shadow Quality setting. Minor food update.

v0.5.33
-Updated "Greased Pig" logic to improve movement logic while touching or bumping into objects
-Setup Shadow Quality (low/med/high) in the settings menu so users can have lower quality (cheaper perf instead of just turning them off) and a new higher quality shadow option
-Changed boulders to always drop items in singles instead of larger counts dropping in satchels.
-Fixed boat descriptions to list the correct number of slots available on the boat.
-Fixed BoatYard bench attachment not turning on to allow water pipes to auto snap on to it.
-Gave meats some minor hunger regen in addition to the health regen benefit it provides
-Adjusted enemy boats to take some small amount of damage from hand weapons instead of only taking damage from cannons.
-Updated Fence Gate so it turns off the door collision while the door is animating
-Setup a default description for work benches to better show some of the benches features to users when an item is not selected.
-Improved Treasure map ui.
-Localized slider menu and improved visuals.
-Setup item name translation code and item description translation code
-Setup localization logic for item descriptions
-Setup localization for hud text of Destruction hammer and Repair hammer
-Fixed Boat docks so they will correctly see if a water pump is connected to them
