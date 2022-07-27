Introducing New Legend - Ezio: the Master Assassin

From Florence to Valhalla, introducing Ezio, the Master Assassin! He is the 56th Legend to join Brawlhalla, armed with his Auditore Blade Sword and Apple of Eden Orb. Ezio brings the skills he learned from the Brotherhood into the Grand Tournament.

We’re also introducing Eivor, the Wolf-Kissed warrior as an Epic Crossover, a new game mode called Bounty, Leap of Faith Emote, and many more items to complete your own induction into the Brotherhood of Assassins.

In addition, we made a few game improvements, like improving the visual effects seen in the Map background of Shipwreck Falls, and fixed some bugs.

If you’ve ever wanted a chance to give feedback to BMG, now is your chance. We’re hosting a survey to get to know what your priorities and most wanted updates are when it comes to Brawlhalla. Head over to brawlhalla.com/survey and speak your mind!

To catch the latest Brawlhalla news and content, be sure to follow us on Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Discord!

Ezio, the Master Assassin, is the newest Legend to enter the Grand Tournament! The reward for a life well lived is eternity in Valhalla. Wielding his Auditore Blade and the Apple of Eden, Ezio is ready to use his assassin’s skills on any rambunctious opponents that stand in his way.

New Legend - Ezio

Ezio - “The Master Assassin”

Weapons: Sword, Orb

Stats: 5 Strength, 7 Dexterity, 4 Defense, 6 Speed

“After a lifetime of thwarting evil, Ezio was quite surprised to discover that Valhalla was real. Ever one to trust his own judgment, he accepted the valkyrie's offer and is glad he did.”

Ezio enters with 3 new Skins:

Asgardian Ezio - "The reward for a life well lived."

Revelations Ezio - "I have seen enough for one life."

Armor of Brutus Ezio - "May you who finds my family's armor receive strength in battle."





The Wolf-Kissed warrior, Eivor, is a new Epic Crossover. Eivor features custom Signature effects & lock-in animations, dedicated Roster spot, and two new Weapon Skins: Gungnir & Varin’s Axe. Players can also choose which Eivor to represent them!

In Brawlhalla, Eivor mirrors the abilities of Brynn and will remain in Mallhalla after the event ends. Ezio is a brand new Legend with his own abilities and will also remain playable and purchasable after the event ends.

Featuring:



Eivor Epic Crossover

“My destiny is mine to weave.”

Players can choose which Eivor to represent them!

Animated Weapon Skin: Gungnir’s Spear!

KO Effect

Desynchronization

“Reload last save…?”

Emote

Leap of Faith

“Center your mind, steady your hand, and take the plunge.”

Avatars

Assassin Crest

“We work in the dark, to serve the light. We are Assassins.”

An animated Avatar!

Abstergo Industries

"We change the world. Every day, in a hundred different ways."

An animated Avatar!

River Raid

"Sharpen your blade, grab your axes, the raiding horn is sounding…”

An animated Avatar!

Freerunning

"Torno fra un attimo!"

Flying Machine

“Da Vinci’s finest invention.”

Sýnin

“Always good to have a second pair of eyes.”

This event also includes:

A brand new Game Mode: Bounty!

Four new Brawls of the Week that feature the Bounty game mode.

New splash art and UI theme, including original main menu, character select, and victory theme music.

Two new Maps, including a Free-for-All Map called Florence Terrace.

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate this Epic Crossover event. © Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Welcome, recruits! Abstergo Industries is thrilled for you to take part in this new module of the Animi Training Program. In this 3-minute FFA mode, the first person to get a KO becomes the Bounty and will take 2x Damage until they are KO’d. Whoever KOs the Bounty scores more points and becomes the new Bounty. Score the most points in the allotted time to win!

New Bounty Game mode

3-minutes, FFA

4 Players

KO first to become the Bounty.

The Bounty takes 2x damage.

KO-ing the Bounty scores more points and makes the player become the Bounty.

Score the most points to win!

Speak your mind and tell us about your player experience in Brawlhalla! Whether you’ve just started playing or you’ve been playing for 6000 hours, we want to hear from you. What do you like? What do you want? What do you dislike? Let us know by visiting brawlhalla.com/survey to participate in the Player Survey.

Celebrate Esports Year 7 with Summer Championship 2022! In this final weekend, all regions will be competing in Singles. Tune in to watch the best individual Brawlhalla players from around the world go head to head in 1v1 matchups.

Tune in to watch on twitch.tv/brawlhalla!

Friday, July 29, 2022 – Australia & Southeast Asia Singles

Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Europe & South America Singles

Sunday, July 31, 2022 – North America Singles

For times in your local time zone, see brawlhalla.com/schedule.

Earn exclusive Esports Viewership Rewards by tuning in to our Twitch stream, the longer you watch – the more you earn! Rewards for Week 2 Include:

Esports Colors v.2

“Sweaty” Title Reward

Esports Colors v.3

Clamshell Grasp Gauntlets

To learn more about Brawlhalla Esports Year Seven, visit brawlhalla.com/esports.

Lucien lurks in the shadows in the newest Prime Gaming Bundle! This limited-time pack includes:

Dark of Night Lucien

Lucien Legend

Mother of Pearl Blasters

Darkheart Shredders (Katars)

Golf Clap Emote

This promotion is available to all Amazon Prime members. Claim your loot at brawlhalla.com/prime.



After receiving player feedback, we have brought back the darkening tint when players ran out of jumps. We will be reassessing the out of jumps visual effect to better communicate when players are out of jumps. For more details on current Test Features, visit brawlhalla.com/test-features.

The visual effects at the beginning of Luke's Side Gauntlets are now more opaque and expand earlier in the animation. This provides a clearer telegraph to the attack that is more similar to Cross' Side Gauntlets.

Adjusted the charge FX timing & opacity on Luke's Side Gauntlets on tap.

User Experience

Animated backgrounds are toggleable in System Settings.

Art & Animation

Improved FX animations on Shipwreck Falls.

Localization

Improved localizations for the Heatwave 2022 Title Reward, Battle Pass 6 Missions, and Puella Papilio Thumbs Up Emoji.

User Interface

Fixed the Street Brawl game mode icon since it was not displaying correctly.

Art & Animation

Minor art fix for the Enigma map background. The clock now tells the correct time, and Odin cleaned up a stray smudge.

Fixed a visual bug where Rayman’s Neutral and Side Gauntlets were not displaying correctly when equipping the Golden Force Gauntlets.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Lord Vraxx, Jiro, Cassidy, Dusk, Yumiko, Arcadia, Mordex, Xull, and Lin Fei.