Starting Life In Another World Naked update for 20 July 2022

Patch Update 0.0025b

Patchnotes

Update 0.0025b:
*Added/Changed
Added correct ammo to military weapons (can be crafted in Workbench)
Added the option to melt Gold Ore to Gold Ingots in Furnace not just Gold Plates
Changed Memory Skill requirements
Added More Leopards on the map

*Buffs*
Made animal detection and hearing larger (will be able to target and hear players at greater range)
Made animals attack range larger and attacks more relentless (Don't fight them unless ready)
Nerfs**
Decreased Deer and other alike exp for killing to 50

Update 0.002b:
Few things been added and updated

New Skills Added "Memory Skills" includes

  • New Military Weapon: SMGs, Pistols, ARs, Shotguns, and LMGs
  • New Buildings: Industrial Drills and Industrial Tree Crusher
    Must level up and use skill points to obtain these items (will be able to craft these items from Character crafting table)

New Animals that include

  • Wolf, Bears includes Black Bear, Grizzly Bear, Polar Bear, & Bear Cubs, Deers, Elks, Foxes, Tigers, Panthers & Panthers Cubs, Pumas, Leopards and Boars. (Other animals like rabbits and raccoons will be added in next update)

Added Dialogue to Reaper for interaction to Main Reaper Near Island
Added more Dialogue to enemy monsters
Added new mining resource gold ore
Added more rocks
Added cave on main island (Cave missing few more enemies & interacting objects)
Added Another Dungeon to explore (Dungeon missing enemies & Interacting objects)
Added New UI Image to most items

