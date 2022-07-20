Patch Update 0.0025b

Update 0.0025b:

*Added/Changed

Added correct ammo to military weapons (can be crafted in Workbench)

Added the option to melt Gold Ore to Gold Ingots in Furnace not just Gold Plates

Changed Memory Skill requirements

Added More Leopards on the map

*Buffs*

Made animal detection and hearing larger (will be able to target and hear players at greater range)

Made animals attack range larger and attacks more relentless (Don't fight them unless ready)

Nerfs**

Decreased Deer and other alike exp for killing to 50

Update 0.002b:

Few things been added and updated

New Skills Added "Memory Skills" includes

New Military Weapon: SMGs, Pistols, ARs, Shotguns, and LMGs

New Buildings: Industrial Drills and Industrial Tree Crusher

Must level up and use skill points to obtain these items (will be able to craft these items from Character crafting table)

New Animals that include



Wolf, Bears includes Black Bear, Grizzly Bear, Polar Bear, & Bear Cubs, Deers, Elks, Foxes, Tigers, Panthers & Panthers Cubs, Pumas, Leopards and Boars. (Other animals like rabbits and raccoons will be added in next update)

Added Dialogue to Reaper for interaction to Main Reaper Near Island

Added more Dialogue to enemy monsters

Added new mining resource gold ore

Added more rocks

Added cave on main island (Cave missing few more enemies & interacting objects)

Added Another Dungeon to explore (Dungeon missing enemies & Interacting objects)

Added New UI Image to most items