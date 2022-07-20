Version 0.4.4

Cass route is getting quite close to completion. About 3 to 5 more updates should do it.

⨭ Added

Omega foundries in Crimson white is now accessible. Story progression: A fairly big twist and Cold haven is being taken over. Viviant’s profile added to Extra / Characters. Android 2.0 side quest updated since Omega foundries is now available. “Solving name confusion” added to Extra / Lore.

💘 NSFW stuff

The final scene with Cass is added. If you reach this scene, Cass true ending will be triggered. If not, Cass neutral ending will be triggered.

Now, I have a confession to make here. I always have endings planned out when I start writing stories and I make up the progress as I go.

When I was starting out, I fully expected Nick x Cass relationship to be full of sex and kinks.

However, as I wrote dialog for Nick and Cass, I started to realize that the two are not physically compatible, and that neither Nick nor Cass was deeply into the pleasures of flesh.

Therefore, I started to venture into a sexless couple route for them which was a total opposite of what I initially planned.

The final scene with Cass will reflect this where it ends not with a sexual intercourse but with a casual conversation about hobbies.