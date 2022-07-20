 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 20 July 2022

Version 0.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9159924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cass route is getting quite close to completion. About 3 to 5 more updates should do it.

⨭ Added

  1. Omega foundries in Crimson white is now accessible.

  2. Story progression: A fairly big twist and Cold haven is being taken over.

  3. Viviant’s profile added to Extra / Characters.

  4. Android 2.0 side quest updated since Omega foundries is now available.

  5. “Solving name confusion” added to Extra / Lore.

💘 NSFW stuff

  1. The final scene with Cass is added. If you reach this scene, Cass true ending will be triggered. If not, Cass neutral ending will be triggered.

Now, I have a confession to make here. I always have endings planned out when I start writing stories and I make up the progress as I go.
When I was starting out, I fully expected Nick x Cass relationship to be full of sex and kinks.
However, as I wrote dialog for Nick and Cass, I started to realize that the two are not physically compatible, and that neither Nick nor Cass was deeply into the pleasures of flesh.
Therefore, I started to venture into a sexless couple route for them which was a total opposite of what I initially planned.
The final scene with Cass will reflect this where it ends not with a sexual intercourse but with a casual conversation about hobbies.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link