Next XEL Patch has been released!

XEL-Fans!

First, we would once again thank all of you for your ongoing support, passion, and dedication for our game. We surely will continue working on the game, therefore please keep it up!

This patch once again tackles mean bugs and blockers, as well as coming along with some great improvements.

Find all details on all the contents of the second XEL patch below:

Various "getting stuck" or "falling through map" fixes.

Many Loca Tweaks and Fixes, too many to list here in detail.

Audio Settings fixed.

Resolution and Quality Settings improved.

Removed Freeze Frames on Hit/finishing of enemies.

More Key Items correctly displayed in inventory.

Minor Map and UI Fixes.

Sound Improvements.

Known issues

Rubbles ladder: In rare instances, after climbing up the ladder, Reid will slide down again. Tipp: Simply climb up the ladder again, it should work as intended now.

(Controller only) In the food inventory, you cannot select any snacks. Tipp: Press L2/R2, change the selection between Gadgets and Food and the cursor will reappear for the intended selection.

In random cases, the screen might get blurry Tipp: Simply make some slight changes in your graphics' settings to get back to normal and to get rid of the blurry screen.



You can expect more bug fixes, improvements, enhancements, and more within the next weeks, which will further improve your XEL experience.

Once again, a big thank you for your support and patience so far.

Additionally, in case you missed in, we have just released two small developer tutorial videos for Crafting and Cooking. Feel free having a look into those:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1674640/view/3389539321909993568

Tiny Roar & Assemble Entertainment

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1674640/XEL/