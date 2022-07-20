Today's update fixes a bug where the custom puzzle list did not update when a puzzle was deleted, which could lead to a crash when attempting to delete the puzzle again. Thanks go out to the embarrassingly large number of people who reported this issue to me before we were able to get around to fixing it!
EXAPUNKS update for 20 July 2022
UPDATE: Fixing a crash when deleting custom puzzles
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
EXAPUNKS (Windows) Depot 716491
- Loading history…
EXAPUNKS (Mac) Depot 716492
- Loading history…
EXAPUNKS (Linux) Depot 716493
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update