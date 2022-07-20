 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EXAPUNKS update for 20 July 2022

UPDATE: Fixing a crash when deleting custom puzzles

Share · View all patches · Build 9159786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update fixes a bug where the custom puzzle list did not update when a puzzle was deleted, which could lead to a crash when attempting to delete the puzzle again. Thanks go out to the embarrassingly large number of people who reported this issue to me before we were able to get around to fixing it!

Changed files in this update

EXAPUNKS (Windows) Depot 716491
  • Loading history…
EXAPUNKS (Mac) Depot 716492
  • Loading history…
EXAPUNKS (Linux) Depot 716493
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link