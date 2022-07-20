ABSURD NUMBER OF SACK-CARRYING INDIVIDUALS SEEN SWARMING KIWI KASTLE

Hello everyone - the new updates are out!

Beta 0.9g was the partial update of 0.9h content - but it ended up having most of it.

There's a lot in here, here's some of the cooler stuff:

Delivery line rework - which now allows you to send deliveries out at ludicrously low intervals

Unique King bonuses - which allow you to strategize the usage of your profession resources for HUGE pres transcendence gains!

Actually supporting proper notations up to the number caps (hope you enjoy my cooler alphabet notation)

Thanks for playing & have fun!

BETA 0.9h - New Menu + Quality of Life

NEW MENU

The main menu has been redone and now includes two extra essential features - separate volume sliders & notation selector.

QoL STUFF

Some texture improvements, some changes to behaviours that could make you go 'huh... sure... I guess'.

?????????? TEASER

Tiny teaser for a thing.

ROYAL PARTY

Archery's Containment Skill is no longer detrimental to playing Archery, hooray!

Containment Skill: Only one king spawns at a time > back to multiple kings spawning - and oh they can't kill each other so you get to click all of them

BETA 0.9g - King Skills + Fast Delivery + Bigger Numbers

UNIQUE KING SKILLS

The unique abilities for the Alchemy & Carpentry king are here! (the Archery king already had one)

Unique King Skills offer possibilities to accelerate your progression - keep an eye out for yellow pulps!

DELIVERY LINE REWORK

Bag-stuffing interval is now upgradeable in the transcendence tree - the whole process has also been changed and you will now be able to have tons of deliveries & also reach much faster speeds!

BIGGER NUMBERS

Number formatting has been rewritten from the ground up - it now properly supports up to... the maximum supported numbers! The default notation is alphabetical - scientific is also supported, but will only be selectable after Wednesday's update and is available as of the 0.9h update!

Maximum level of all upgrades has also been greatly increased & multiple number-breaking bugs have been corrected.

ADDITIONAL CHANGES

KING'S PULP: Now visually drops from kings and is picked up on mouseover

KING CONTAINMENT: Part of the UNIQUE KINGS upgrade > Is its own upgrade now

PRICE PREVIEW: You can now see the cost of nodes before they're reached

UPGRADE WINDOW: Now closes if you click the button of the open upgrade

BALANCE

TRANSCENDENCE POINT GAIN

Has been shifted away from just killing kings into the bonuses from KING SKILLS.

Earlygame Gain: Previous value > 80% of previous value

Lategame Gain: Previous value > 40% of previous value

King Bonuses: Not implemented > from 20% to over 800%

ARCHERY

Greatly increased gold gained from regular clicking speeds, reduced gold from ludicrous speeds - after this point, archery should only be very strong.

Immortal King Maximum/s: 400% Click Gold > Soft 1200% Click Gold

Immortal King Minimum/click: 20% Gain > 5% Gain

King Archer: Gains double gold per click > Gains normal gold

FIXES

Fixed tier 2 transcendence upgrades sometimes not having their effect or cost multipliers applied

Fixed bugs that caused some numbers to turn into infinty or NaN after a certain point

MAJOR WARMFIXES