Quality of Life & Bug fixes

Quality of life improvements

When there are a bunch of items in front of you, then heavy items are pulled first. This should help you utilize your maximum destruction potential.

Outdoor levels in arcade mode were slightly rebalanced so there is always a better ratio of ammo items vs buildings.

Inventory system received some upgrades too - Full inventory indicator was added, making it obvious when you filled up the inventory as well as items don't overflow anymore, meaning no items jumping out of your hand into your face.

Pull speed control curve was slightly modified, making telekinesis control slightly easier when you are fully upgraded.

Bug fixes