Peepo Island update for 20 July 2022

1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9159379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Broiiler found an insane bug/exploit where lava didn't kill you on one spot.
I'm fixing that, plus the start trampoline cause that has been exploited in 20 ways since the start.

