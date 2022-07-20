 Skip to content

Death Damnation update for 20 July 2022

New mission in the Mansion - Child Exorcism - v0.3014

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Will you be able to remove the spirit of the child in the Mansion ?

Let's find it in this new Death Damnation mission !

