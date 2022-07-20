Edit Multiple Tokens at Once!

I've wanted to add this feature for a while, and it's finally here! You can now edit token details on many tokens at once. Hide groups of enemies only to have them appear before your players at the right moment. Set the health of a horde of monsters. Shrink all the players that just got hit by a shrink ray. What used to be tedious is now easier than ever.

In addition to selecting a group of tokens with the box select, you can now also add or remove tokens from your selection by holding shift or control respectively.

Bundled with this patch are some other improvements which you can read about below!

DMs can now always see hidden tokens.

Auras are now more clearly defined and less noisy.

Streamlining DM options in the top right of the screen (let me know if you like it).

(Hopefully) fixed a bug that prevented the Delete All Drawings button from working occasionally.

_Battlemap sourced from bennymcl_