MultiVersus - Progression & Rewards Trailer!

A quick tldr on Progression and Rewards in MultiVersus. Earn gold and use to unlock ANY and ALL characters and perks. Purchase Gleamium to speed that process up a bit and unlock exclusive gear. Level up in the Battle Pass to keep up with our Seasonal content! #MultiVersus

Jump into Early Access Open Beta today! All participants from past tests will be invited and Twitch drops will be enabled.

Open Beta starts July 26th!

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.

MultiVersus is an all-new free-to-play, platform fighter videogame. With an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes, MultiVersus will feature multiple online

modes, including a team-based 2 vs. 2 format, 1 vs. 1 matches and 4-player free-for-all, along with upcoming content-filled seasons.