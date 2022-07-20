Playtest Build 4

There are currently 2 Zones you can travel between, they each feature different Spawns like Waves and Disruptors, you unlock a new Zone by being high enough Level.

The travel system works kind of like a Time Trial where you have to survive a certain time based on the distance between them.

All your progress is automatically saved every 5 waves (which counts as a full Encounter, that will be expanded upon in later updates)

Souls-like death introduced to Adventure Mode - When you die, you don't drop any of your Cores, as they are meant for Permanent progression, but you do drop all of your Crystals, you can gain all of them back from your hologram by traveling a certain distance(time)

Adventure balance changes - More Power Cores are necessary for Upgrades now, and the Celestial Ladder is more spread throughout more Levels

Any form of climbing the Levels be it gaining a full Level or just a Point is now called Ascending. The level points have been redesigned into Celestial Points that are 4 pointed stars. You can turn off AutoAscending if you want to ascend manually and keep your Black Energy at max(will be useful for the new Module "Black Surge")

Overall Ascending balance changes -

Less Dark Energy required in Adventure for a Celestial Point

Celestial Points required for a Lvl changes:

Lvl 1-2: 1 point

3-5: 2 points

5: 3 points

6-7: 4 points

8-9: 5 points

10-13: 6 points

14-16: 7 points

17-18: 8 points

19: 9 points

20+: 10 points

New Module - Black Surge - "Each ounce of Darkness spilling makes you stronger". So the Black Energy you store above the Max limit required for Ascending temporarily ups your abilities; be it movement speed, attack speed & defense at the fullest

Burning with your exhaust, the so called "Ring of Fire" has been transformed into a Module as well, but it is unlocked and equipped by default and expires/locks out at Lvl 2

New Melee Weapon - Crystal Pickaxe - Uses "ammo"(crafted from crystals) on hit, cant phase very well, but does high damage on contact, can also act as a shield because of its width

Changes to Vortex Wheel - It dies out a lot quicker when not fed with energy[player not shooting], but drops rarer items like Black Energy or Core only when actually destroyed

A more expanded GameMode Info panel using the Sandbox Canvas, displaying more information. Also featuring new screenshots

Improved the appearance of all UI elements with a Holographic shader

Improved the appearance of Shadowdash and HoloShield of Cargo with some new shaders

Improved the transformation of Gremlin Burglar [Goblin Thief] with some particles

Fixed Infinite Blindness status effect

Fixed PowerMan achievement bugging out collecting of powerups in some cases

Fixed Audio values from old saves incorrectly translating into the new system

Fixed Ship in MainMenu not following the buttons as intended