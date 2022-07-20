 Skip to content

LEZ update for 20 July 2022

I apologize about the bug of the leaderboards

The leaderboards has been reseted due to a weird bug on it of each song. I apologize for this situation, now the game will automatically upload all your scores to each leaderboard of the songs once you open the game.

