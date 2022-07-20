Introducing Party Mode: couch Co-Op up to 4vs4

CO-OP

Co-op fully working. Play with up to 8 players locally or with remote play.

AI improvements to mark unmarked players (necessary for Co-op).

Selected human players obstruct each other.

PARTY MODE

Play a tournament with your friends.

TECHNICAL RELEASE NOTES:

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS:

Offside rule! (necessary for Co-op).

Replay for offside.

Kick forces are balanced (the players kick more powerful than before when charging).

Minimum speed, rotation and acceleration increased for players with zero stats.

Goalkeeper crouch and forward diving to get the ball from the opponent.

Traditional style controls and PCS style controls help screens.

Controllers settings can be accessed for the options, pre-match screen and in game.

Controllers settings and gameplay options can be configured for each controller.

Difficulty levels (easy / normal / hard).

The game asks for difficulty and control style the first time it is run (can be changed in the settings).

AI improvement to avoid players to stand still for a long time.

AI improved when running with the ball and must kick to the goal (most advanced player).

Balanced the marking / dribbling resolution when fighting for the ball.

Goalkeeper AI can walk with the ball in hands before passing or kicking.

The players with zero stats now have more control of the ball.

Wind force reduced.

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:

Player size was increased a bit to improve readability of team colors.

Snow weather now looks better.

Improved the visuals of the snow/rain/storm weathers.

De-saturation of the field to help readability of team colors.

Australia & Wales included in the Global Cup.

Changed the controls preview pre-match screen to display an image of one of the connected joysticks and its currently selected control setup and corresponding glyph.

Added animations for camera-folk looking north.

Added a button within joystick configuration that opens the Steam controller config directly.

Changed the random tournaments option to not be random by default. Instead tournaments will start with their predefined brackets and participants.

Added a build number display at the Main Menu for easy identification of current release version, specially on gameplay videos you use to report bugs.

Changed the in-game HUD to accommodate for Co-Op player indicators, names, stamina bar, etc...

Changed colors code for the Locked and Unavailable icons at the skills menu.

Implemented the Offside Law and immediate camera replay for offside.

Implemented a choice to start your subsequent career slots without the Situations mechanic. You can also disable the situations for an existing career save slot. Beware that this cannot be re-activated once disabled.

Changed the looks of the input text fields.

BALANCE IMPROVEMENTS:

Changed the initial career players skills: Now up to 9 players in your roster will start with a Ball Control skill and there is a 70% chance that for all 30 players that they will also have one of the nine 0-stars skills.

Implemented a new difficulty selection screen at game start. This gives you the choice for three presets that can tailor your game experience to match your expertise with soccer games.

Front slide tackle foul/yellow cards balance (less chances of foul).

Goalkeeper reaction time balance (more saves if kick from a far position).

Fast kick (kick button tap) now kicks the ball high only in the defensive half of the pitch.

BUG-FIXES:

Solved the kick off bug, preventing starting the game.

Fixed a bug causing the kick particle to remain visible.

Fixed a bug that caused some Back buttons to return two menu levels back instead of one.

Fixed a bug that caused the speed of the texts at the How To Play screens to change with the render frame rate.

DISCLAIMER:

- As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the [i]Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.