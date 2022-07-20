 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate Edition update for 20 July 2022

Introducing Party Mode: couch Co-Op up to 4vs4

Share · View all patches · Build 9158902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE HIGHLIGHT:

CO-OP

Co-op fully working. Play with up to 8 players locally or with remote play.
AI improvements to mark unmarked players (necessary for Co-op).
Selected human players obstruct each other.

PARTY MODE

Play a tournament with your friends.

TECHNICAL RELEASE NOTES:

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Offside rule! (necessary for Co-op).
  • Replay for offside.
  • Kick forces are balanced (the players kick more powerful than before when charging).
  • Minimum speed, rotation and acceleration increased for players with zero stats.
  • Goalkeeper crouch and forward diving to get the ball from the opponent.
  • Traditional style controls and PCS style controls help screens.
  • Controllers settings can be accessed for the options, pre-match screen and in game.
  • Controllers settings and gameplay options can be configured for each controller.
  • Difficulty levels (easy / normal / hard).
  • The game asks for difficulty and control style the first time it is run (can be changed in the settings).
  • AI improvement to avoid players to stand still for a long time.
  • AI improved when running with the ball and must kick to the goal (most advanced player).
  • Balanced the marking / dribbling resolution when fighting for the ball.
  • Goalkeeper AI can walk with the ball in hands before passing or kicking.
  • The players with zero stats now have more control of the ball.
  • Wind force reduced.
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Player size was increased a bit to improve readability of team colors.
  • Snow weather now looks better.
  • Improved the visuals of the snow/rain/storm weathers.
  • De-saturation of the field to help readability of team colors.
  • Australia & Wales included in the Global Cup.
  • Changed the controls preview pre-match screen to display an image of one of the connected joysticks and its currently selected control setup and corresponding glyph.
  • Added animations for camera-folk looking north.
  • Added a button within joystick configuration that opens the Steam controller config directly.
  • Changed the random tournaments option to not be random by default. Instead tournaments will start with their predefined brackets and participants.
  • Added a build number display at the Main Menu for easy identification of current release version, specially on gameplay videos you use to report bugs.
  • Changed the in-game HUD to accommodate for Co-Op player indicators, names, stamina bar, etc...
  • Changed colors code for the Locked and Unavailable icons at the skills menu.
  • Implemented the Offside Law and immediate camera replay for offside.
  • Implemented a choice to start your subsequent career slots without the Situations mechanic. You can also disable the situations for an existing career save slot. Beware that this cannot be re-activated once disabled.
  • Changed the looks of the input text fields.
BALANCE IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Changed the initial career players skills: Now up to 9 players in your roster will start with a Ball Control skill and there is a 70% chance that for all 30 players that they will also have one of the nine 0-stars skills.
  • Implemented a new difficulty selection screen at game start. This gives you the choice for three presets that can tailor your game experience to match your expertise with soccer games.
  • Front slide tackle foul/yellow cards balance (less chances of foul).
  • Goalkeeper reaction time balance (more saves if kick from a far position).
  • Fast kick (kick button tap) now kicks the ball high only in the defensive half of the pitch.
BUG-FIXES:
  • Solved the kick off bug, preventing starting the game.
  • Fixed a bug causing the kick particle to remain visible.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some Back buttons to return two menu levels back instead of one.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the speed of the texts at the How To Play screens to change with the render frame rate.
DISCLAIMER:

- As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the [i]Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.

  • The new import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.[/i]

Changed files in this update

Depot 1620541
  • Loading history…
Depot 1620542
  • Loading history…
Depot 1620543
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link