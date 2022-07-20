Some more fun stuff

Here's a quick list of what's new:

Rocky Desert Map

New Settings Menu



Poly Racing's Team has grown a bit, so there will be even more fun stuff soon, and we'll be releasing a roadmap soon of the massive features we want to add, like career mode and multiplayer, and we will also be discussing Steam Deck compatibility and Unreal Engine 5 with our players over on our Discord server today! You'll also be seeing the Steam store page art and graphics change to reflect the new look.