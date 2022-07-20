Patch notes & rebrand sneak peek



These are patch notes for the past 2 uploaded builds.

Fixes and improvements:

Resolved an issue where there could be duplicated dropdown options

If there are still more than 10 options, a scrollbar will now appear.

Fixed an issue where 'grand mystery' and 'superb mystery' had the same name

Fixed an issue where cards that create other cards (such as 'Deregulate') would not show a preview of the created card when you are selecting rewards.

'copycat', when stealing an attack that hits multiple times, should now copy the number of repetitions correctly.

It should no longer be possible to get stuck on the starmap. There will always be at least one star that you can travel to.

Gameplay:

The "mystery" upgrades (Mystery, Grand Mystery, Superb Mystery) will now also affect the number of repetitions on satellites' attacks.

An info-bubble/tooltip has been added to the 'mystery' upgrades.

Tip: "Mystery" upgrades can affect a large number of things, for example the number of cards drawn, the amount of energy gain, healing, the number of ticks on a status effect, and much more.

Satellites far away from the planet will drift back into place faster.

Rebrand:

I've been working on a better logo. Because let's be real, the current one... Is pretty bad, I think.

Of course, rebranding right after release is not the best idea ever, but I wanna so I'm gonna lmao.

Along with the rebrand, I will be putting together a press kit.

For content creators on twitch and youtube, you can now easily grab a free key for the game through Woovit. There is a small minimum requirement for subscriber count or concurrent viewership.

Link: https://woovit.info/heat-death