Patch notes & rebrand sneak peek

These are patch notes for the past 2 uploaded builds.
Fixes and improvements:
- Resolved an issue where there could be duplicated dropdown options
- If there are still more than 10 options, a scrollbar will now appear.
- Fixed an issue where 'grand mystery' and 'superb mystery' had the same name
- Fixed an issue where cards that create other cards (such as 'Deregulate') would not show a preview of the created card when you are selecting rewards.
- 'copycat', when stealing an attack that hits multiple times, should now copy the number of repetitions correctly.
- It should no longer be possible to get stuck on the starmap. There will always be at least one star that you can travel to.
Gameplay:
- The "mystery" upgrades (Mystery, Grand Mystery, Superb Mystery) will now also affect the number of repetitions on satellites' attacks.
- An info-bubble/tooltip has been added to the 'mystery' upgrades.
Tip: "Mystery" upgrades can affect a large number of things, for example the number of cards drawn, the amount of energy gain, healing, the number of ticks on a status effect, and much more.
- Satellites far away from the planet will drift back into place faster.
Rebrand:
I've been working on a better logo. Because let's be real, the current one... Is pretty bad, I think.
Of course, rebranding right after release is not the best idea ever, but I wanna so I'm gonna lmao.
Along with the rebrand, I will be putting together a press kit.
For content creators on twitch and youtube, you can now easily grab a free key for the game through Woovit. There is a small minimum requirement for subscriber count or concurrent viewership.
Link: https://woovit.info/heat-death
